Renovations for Holmes STEM Academy starts, school temporarily relocated

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Holmes STEM Academy will be undergoing renovations starting before the 2023-24 school year and students will be relocated to Southwestern Classical Academy until the project is completed.

Flint Community Schools made the announcement on Friday, July 7.

The renovations will include a complete roof replacement, a relocation of its main office, an updated entry, and new furniture for every classroom. Flint Community Schools said the building will be more comfortable and secure with full-building upgrades to the HVAC system, fire protection such as fire alarms, electrical, lighting, and ceilings.

The renovations are expected to be completed by August 1, 2024 for the 2024-25 school year.

The transition is based on the successful, temporary consolidation of Doyle-Ryder Elementary and Potter Elementary during the 2022-23 school year, the school said, adding the schools were able to continue with high-quality instruction during that time. This led the district to develop the roadmap for the Holmes STEM Academy improvement project.

“We could not be happier with the results of the Doyle-Ryder Elementary renovations, and we look forward to a similar transformation at Holmes,” said Kevelin Jones, superintendent at Flint Community Schools. “The feedback we received from our families at those schools led us to move forward with Holmes’ consolidation for the upcoming school year. We understand that change can be challenging, and we wish to reassure our families that the educational standard and level of care that our scholars currently enjoy at Holmes STEM Academy will be upheld throughout this process.”

Flint Community Schools said to help facilitate the relocation, the district has assigned a wing at Southwestern Classical Academy solely for Holmes scholars. The wing will include essential facilities, such as a principal’s office the school said, adding the wing will provide a familiar environment that is beneficial for students to grow and learn.

In addition, Holmes will have its own safety advocate team that oversees the building in partnership with the team that serves Southwestern. The school said transportation will be provided to families which will be similar to their current route. A bus route from Holmes to Southwestern will be added for students who walk or are dropped off at Holmes, Flint Community Schools said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.