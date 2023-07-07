Saginaw County 911 explains siren activation for cold air funnel

Ominous clouds and alarms sparked concern for mid-Michigan residents on Thursday, but when sirens went off, there were no tornado warnings issued.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Ominous clouds and alarms sparked concern for mid-Michigan residents on Thursday, but when sirens went off, there were no tornado warnings issued.

The cloud that sent many into a panic Thursday afternoon turned out to be a cold air funnel. Those are high, weak circulations that can occur behind a cold front. These funnels typically do not lead to tornado warnings.

TV5′s La’Nita Brooks asked the director of Saginaw County 911 what prompted Thursday’s alarm.

“It’s always important to keep an eye to the sky,” said Chris Izworski, the director of Saginaw County 911.

Anyone driving along M-46 near Gera Road Thursday afternoon, July 6 may have seen a funnel cloud.

The sighting led officials at Saginaw County 911 to activate its severe weather sirens.

“We followed our procedure, activated the siren system, sent out notifications through our notifications system, letting folks know there’s a possible tornado,” Izworski said.

He said that procedure governs how, when, and why they activate the siren system, and it can be for a couple of reasons.

“One is for the National Weather Service saying, ‘Hey, there’s a tornado warning.’ When they say, ‘Hey, that’s occurring,’ then our staff, 911 dispatchers, and supervisor on the floor will activate the siren system,” Izworski explained.

He said there is another instance when sirens will be activated.

“If a first responder, so a fire, police, EMS, the emergency manager, if they witness a funnel cloud or a tornado, they’ll contact us and let us know and we’ll activate the siren system,” Izworski said.

That is exactly what happened Thursday.

He said law enforcement noticed a funnel cloud near M-46 and M-83.

“And because of that, we activated the siren system. And so, they saw those touch ground during some dark skies. And once they saw those and told us, we followed our procedure,” Izworski said.

Izworski said the siren is a preliminary warning. He said anyone who hears it should check local weather outlets before deciding whether to shelter in place.

