Saginaw Twp. police accepting citizen’s academy applicants

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Township Police Department is preparing for its 2023 Fall Citizen Police Academy and is accepting applications now for the fall program.

If you ever wondered what it’s like to be a police officer or detective, or wondered what it’s like to operate police equipment, this opportunity is for you. It’s open to anyone who lives or works in the township, are older than 21-years-old, and can pass a criminal background investigation.

“This is a free academy and our goal is to offer a transparent look into our police department and policing in general,” Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Chris Fredenburg said.

“I cannot think of a better way for our citizens to see what and how we deliver our police services to the community than to participate in this academy,” Police Chief Scott Malace said.

The academy is a 12-week course and participants will learn investigation techniques, police procedures, criminal law, and crime prevention tips. Accepted applicants will also tour the Saginaw County jail, Central Dispatch Center, and go on a ride-along with a township police officer.

The classes are three hours in length, starting Wednesday, Aug. 23 and take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A graduation ceremony with the chief is set for Wednesday, Nov. 8. Graduates will get a certificate of completion, a Saginaw Township Police Department CPA shirt, and a real look at what it’s like to be a police officer.

Get an application at the department at 4930 Shattuck Road, or online at saginawtownship.org. If you have questions, contact Fredenburg via email cfredenburg@saginawtownship.net or at 989-791-7210 with any questions.

