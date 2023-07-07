State expands weatherization program to help families lower utility bills

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Low-income Michiganders will soon get some relief from an expansion of the Weatherization Assistance Program by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Services will be expanded to include a service provider focusing on multifamily affordable housing with five or more units. MDHHS said this means low-income people living in multifamily units will gain access to the benefits of energy efficiency efforts and health and safety upgrades.

The program is designed to reduce energy costs for low-income households while ensuring their health and safety. MDHHS received approximately $183 million in federal funds for the Weatherization Assistance Program in 2022.

“MDHHS wants to help Michigan residents pay their energy bills,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Weatherizing your home is a good way to reduce energy costs, prevent you from falling behind on paying for your utilities, and keep your family healthy. I am so pleased that we have been able to expand the Weatherization Assistance Program to assist more people.”

MDHHS is partnering up with ICAST (International Center for Appropriate and Sustainable Technology), a nonprofit, to provide the program.

“We are honored and thrilled to bring our expertise and experience to Michigan and serve its residents who are most in need of lowering their utility bills and health care costs through weatherization services,” said Ravi Malhotra, president of ICAST.

ICAST plans to start work in October 2023.

