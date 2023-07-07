Verizon offering new positions in mid-Michigan

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Verizon announced it is adding more than 600 retail specialist roles to stores countrywide, and five of those roles are at mid-Michigan locations.

On Friday afternoon, July 7, Verizon opened five retail specialist positions in mid-Michigan: two in Flint, two in Saginaw, and one in Bay City.

The company said it is looking for sale-driven people who will thrive in a competitive market, adding base pay for the positions is competitive. The company also said many of the positions are offering $2,500 sign-on bonuses for new retail specialists.

Verizon said new employees will receive health and wellness benefits starting their first day, adding the company has access to things like tuition assistance and family planning support.

For more information on these new job positions, head to the Verizon website.

