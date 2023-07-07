‘The Weed Bar’ recalled for excess THC, packaging issues

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A marijuana-infused edible product is being recalled for non-compliant creation and packaging issues.

The announcement was made by the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) on Friday, July 7.

Bloomfield Development Group Grow, LLC dba Golden Shores Cannabis Company (Bloomfield), in conjunction with the CRA, is recalling a limited amount of a product called “The Weed Bar.”

The Weed Bar (Cannabis Regulatory Agency)

The products were made with 200 milligrams of THC per service, which is more than the concentration amount allowed by the CRA. Additionally, the packaging is not child-proof as required and does not state there is marijuana/TCH/cannabis in the edible.

Consumers who have the product should return them to the sale location for disposal.

Those who have experienced adverse reactions after consumption should report symptoms to healthcare providers. Consumers are also encouraged to report symptoms to the CRA by email or by calling 517-284-8599.

If consumers have any questions about the recall, contact the CRA’s Operations Support Section by email.

