‘No one’s on it’: Many drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge due to tolls

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been about three weeks since tolling began on Bay City’s Liberty Bridge, and while many seem determined to avoid the bridge, others say they don’t mind.

“It would seem that people are going out of their way to avoid the bridge,” said Bay City resident Frank Cortinas.

Angela, another Bay City resident, however, said she uses Liberty Bridge all the time.

“There’s a lot less traffic on it,” she said.

Mixed feelings were sparked by the Liberty Bridge toll. The traffic Liberty Bridge used to have now fills the streets with cars of people sitting bumper to bumper just to get across town.

Cortinas lives on Midland Street near Henry Street, and he said no matter the time of day, heavy traffic is the new norm.

“Absolutely, it’s definitely a caveat of people not using the bridge,” he said.

As a result of people resisting the tolls, Liberty Bridge sits practically empty with little to no traffic. Residents who do use the bridge said they’re typically the only ones on it.

“Especially on Henry Street right here, the traffic is terrible,” said Jamie, a Bangor Township resident. “And we avoid all that by using that bridge and we live in Bangor Township, so we do have to pay, but we find that just paying that is worth not having to deal with all this traffic.”

A 20-minute time-lapse of Liberty Bridge shows a few cars sporadically crossing the bridge, but overall traffic is fairly light. When compared to footage of Veterans Memorial Bridge, the difference is apparent.

While some see flaws with the toll system, others say it’s more convenient.

“No one’s using the bridge,” Cortinas said. “Whether I come home at, leave at 8 a.m., 7 a.m., 5 a.m., come back around 5, 4 p.m., no one’s on it. They have to make it easier. They have to have a way to, a tag or something.”

On the other hand, Jamie said her husband works on the east side of town, so having transponders is more efficient for them.

