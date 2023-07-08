A tale of two weekend days: cool and rainy Saturday and a warm and drier Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain showers are already making their way into Mid-Michigan this morning making for a cool and damp start for some folks. Throughout the remainder of the morning and through early afternoon some off and on showers are expected for just about all of Mid-Michigan. These showers may also occasionally mix with some thunderstorms at times, especially during the afternoon. These storms not not expected to be overly strong, and right now I do not anticipate any severe weather.

Generally speaking, about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain will be possible by early tomorrow morning, with a few areas that see heavier downpours picking up possibly closer to a half inch or locally a bit higher.

Temperatures will warm into the lower-middle 70s for folks south of the Saginaw Bay, while heavier cloud cover and steady rain should keep high temperatures only in the 60s north of the Saginaw Bay.

A few showers may linger into the early evening before ending for just about everyone. I expect us to stay dry overnight but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow should generally be much nice for us, as rain showers will move out during the early morning hours and the only over chance for rain could be a few isolated downpours that develop over our western counties off the lake breeze. This would be possible during the afternoon and early evening but chances of actually finding your self under one of these isolated downpours is very small.

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow as well with upper 70s-lower 80s for high temperatures during the afternoon.

