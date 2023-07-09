Body found in Red Cedar River in Meridian Township

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A body was found in the Red Cedar River Saturday night by a kayaker.

Police said at around 7:30 p.m. on July 8, a body was found in the river. It was later recovered by rescue teams from Meridian Township Police, Mason Police, Ingham County Sheriff, Lansing Police, and Eaton County Sheriff.

Meridian Township said in a statement that a missing kayaker was reported to police on Friday night along the Red Cedar River, but had no results in finding them. Officials did not confirm the body was theirs.

News 10 was on the scene and saw officials from Meridian Police and Ingham County Sheriff in the parking lot of the park. People were turned away from the park as first responders were there.

The Lansing Police Underwater Rescue and Recovery Unit could also be seen in the parking lot, as well as a dive team from Ingham County Sheriff.

(WILX)

Ambulances and fire trucks eventually left the scene at 8:45 p.m. Saturday night. Meanwhile, News 10 saw one police car move deeper into the park.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will keep you updated when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.