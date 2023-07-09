Clear overnight, warming up & dry Monday

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful afternoon across Mid-Michigan, we continue the pleasant conditions overnight tonight as skies remain mostly clear with light winds and dry conditions.

Temperatures should fall into the middle-upper 50s for most of the area overnight, and with a small amount of lingering moisture will come the chance for patchy fog overnight, but giving the fact that moisture is little this chance for fog is rather low, and any fog should be patchy and short lived.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast(WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow will start our dry and in the 50s with mostly clear conditions. As mentioned above, we could have some brief patchy fog during the morning but I don’t expect many impacts. Temperatures quickly warm into the 80s by noon and eventually into the upper 80s by the late afternoon and early evening. Some folks might make a run towards the 90 mark as well.

Winds will remain mostly light out of the west-south-west with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions all day. Clouds gradually increase during the late evening and more-so overnight ahead over another warm (and muggier) day with rain and storm chances Tuesday.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy under investigation
Drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge
‘No one’s on it’: Many drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge due to tolls
Generic Saginaw Police Department Vehicle.
Police: 15-year-old murdered in Saginaw
motorcycle generic
100-year-old celebrates birthday with community motorcycle ride
Body found in Red Cedar River in Meridian Township

Latest News

First alert forecast: Sunday morning, July 9
First Alert: Saturday evening, July 8
First alert forecast: Saturday morning, July 8
TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast Update
A tale of two weekend days: cool and rainy Saturday and a warm and drier Sunday