Clear overnight, warming up & dry Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful afternoon across Mid-Michigan, we continue the pleasant conditions overnight tonight as skies remain mostly clear with light winds and dry conditions.

Temperatures should fall into the middle-upper 50s for most of the area overnight, and with a small amount of lingering moisture will come the chance for patchy fog overnight, but giving the fact that moisture is little this chance for fog is rather low, and any fog should be patchy and short lived.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow will start our dry and in the 50s with mostly clear conditions. As mentioned above, we could have some brief patchy fog during the morning but I don’t expect many impacts. Temperatures quickly warm into the 80s by noon and eventually into the upper 80s by the late afternoon and early evening. Some folks might make a run towards the 90 mark as well.

Winds will remain mostly light out of the west-south-west with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions all day. Clouds gradually increase during the late evening and more-so overnight ahead over another warm (and muggier) day with rain and storm chances Tuesday.

