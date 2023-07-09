Water main break forces precautionary boil water advisory for Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Flint is urging residents to boil their water.

Due to a large water main break, the City of Flint issued a citywide boil water advisory for its residents. Residents and businesses are advised to boil filtered water for drinking and cooking until further notice, according to the city.

City officials say the city’s water department is making repairs at several locations and some may experience low water pressure.

The City of Flint advises the following precautions:

Residents should use bottled water or filtered and boiled water for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered infant formula. When using tap water, bring cold filtered water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

When city crews flush water mains, it might cause discolored water. If you observe discolored water from your plumbing, call the water department at 810-766-7202. This line is monitored 24/7. If you leave a message after hours, the city says someone will return your call as soon as possible.

When the boil water advisory is lifted, residents should flush their building plumbing. Here’s how

When the boil water advisory is lifted, residents should clean their faucet aerators. Find out how here

When the boil water advisory is lifted, residents should change their water filter cartridge. Free water filter units and replacement cartridges are available for Flint residents at Flint City Hall, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents can also pick up free water testing kits at the same location.

Residents should continue to take appropriate precautions for lead reduction, such as using bottled water or a lead-reducing water filter after the water supply is free of bacteria.

Harmful bacteria in drinking water can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

