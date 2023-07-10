Dorothy Zehnder dies at 101

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Dorothy Zehnder, the beloved matriarch of Frankenmuth, died on Sunday, July 9.

Zehnder died at her home with family members by her side.

Funeral services are to be held at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church, her family will release more details at a later date.

“We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and family matriarch,” the family said. “We extend our thanks for the support from the Frankenmuth community and ask that you help us remember Dorothy for the amazing woman she was and who will remain in our hearts. Our family will continue to uphold the spirit of Dorothy and her legacy to this community.”

Fore more than 85 years, Zehnder worked behind the scenes and was the face of the well-known Bavarian Inn family, community, and business.

