Flint remains under boil water advisory

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is still under a boil water advisory after a water main break Sunday morning.

The city’s water department said the advisory is a precaution until they complete further testing.

“We received a call from our water plant that there was a drop in pressure,” said Paul Simpson, the water distribution supervisor for the city of Flint.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials became aware of a large main water break near East 12th Street and Clifford Street in Flint, leading the city to issue a precautionary boil water advisory.

“Just the magnitude of the break that we had here with the various amounts of dirty water complaints, low water pressure. Although the system maintained a pretty adequate pressure,” Simpson said.

He said this tends to happen because the water systems are old. The break was one of four water main breaks throughout the city, but the break near East 12th and Clifford was the largest. Progress to resolve the other three is already in motion and testing is being done for the larger break.

“We pulled some samples last night at 8 p.m. Those samples have to sit for 24 hours, so, we’ll know the results of those samples tonight,” Simpson said. “And the plant had pulled a set of samples at noon today, so we’ll have the test results of that at noon tomorrow.”

If both tests come back negative, he said the boil water advisory will be lifted. When it is lifted, residents are encouraged to flush their plumbing and change their water filter cartridges.

Free water filter units and replacement cartridges are available for Flint residents at Flint City Hall Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

