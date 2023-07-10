Hot Monday & tracking storm chances Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hot weather will be making a return today as highs soar well into the 80s and with a lot of sun. Fortunately, humidity is going to be staying more in-check today. It’s Tuesday though where humidity will be spiking, this is with a chance of showers and thunderstorms too. A passing cold front on Tuesday will be the primary driver for this.

While not everyone in Mid-Michigan is expected to see rain on Tuesday, anyone who does could get a decent downpour. If you’ll be spending time outside or have any plans that will take you out of the house on Tuesday afternoon, definitely keep an eye out!

Today

Sunny and clear skies like we have this morning will continue all through today. This will give temperatures a nice boost, along with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, to bring those temperature readings just to either side of 80 degrees by the noon hour. Dew points stay between 55 and 60 degrees today keeping humidity more-or-less at a comfortable level.

Monday will be hot with highs near 88 degrees, (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay clear for the majority of the night, but near sunrise Tuesday is where a few clouds will start to re-enter the area. This will be ahead of the approaching cold front for Tuesday. Lows will fall to around 65 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

The cold front will be moving in from the northwest, making its pass over Mid-Michigan mostly during the afternoon hours. Warmth and humidity will be building up ahead of that cold front, though it shouldn’t be as hot as Monday. Highs will be warmer for Flint and our southeastern communities compared to our northwestern communities.

Tuesday will be cooler farther northwest. (WNEM)

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be able to brew up along the cold front tomorrow starting as a few isolated showers north of US-10 during the morning. You’ll have a better chance of seeing showers in the morning especially if you’re located in Standish, Omer, Au Gres, and Tawas City.

Tuesday morning will see isolated showers north of the Saginaw Bay. (WNEM)

By noon, more of that rain will migrate south to the Tri-Cities and Northern Thumb. Into the afternoon hours though is where more storms will start to develop along the cold front. Storms, especially stronger ones, will be more isolated though compared to the rest of the showers. There won’t be a lot of wind shear in our atmosphere which will lead to heavy downpours wherever those storms fire up, but there are just enough ingredients for a low-end severe weather chance.

Tuesday afternoon will see some stronger storms firing up, especially to the south and east. (WNEM)

The severe weather chance is highlighted by the SPC’s Marginal Risk. Wind gusts near 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are the primary threats. Although the Marginal Risk encompasses most of Mid-Michigan, we expect most stronger activity to stay around the Tri-Cities and southward.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. (WNEM)

As always, stay weather aware and we’ll bring you another update later this Monday afternoon! For a look at the rest of the extended forecast, head over the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

