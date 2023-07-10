Lapeer Co. murder suspect escapes Montana transport, police says

PLAINS, Mont. (WNEM) - Law enforcement in Montana have been actively searching for a Michigan murder suspect that escaped from a transport.

Chadwick Shane Mobley escaped custody of his transport at Plains Town Pump by removing his handcuffs and ankle shackles, and is on the run, according to Plains Police Department.

Mobley is dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Mobley is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Andrea Eilber in Lapeer County in 2011, according to Michigan State Police, who investigated the case.

Kenneth Carl Grondin III was arrested and convicted of her murder in 2015. In 2018, Grondin was released from prison after an appeal was granted based off a faulty verdict form, Michigan State Police said.

After the investigation continued, MSP Lapeer Post detectives identified additional suspect, 42-year-old Chadwick Mobley, as a person of interest. The Utah resident was last seen June 7, 2023.

On June 30, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Mobley was charged in relation to the murder.

Evidence found at the scene was tested for DNA during the immediate investigation and then again in 2022, according to the attorney general’s office. Mobley fled his home in Utah shortly after being questioned by law enforcement and was taken into custody by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and was awaiting transfer to Michigan for the charges, Nessel’s office said.

“I appreciate the hard work and coordination between the Michigan State Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement agents in Utah who helped facilitate this arrest,” said Nessel. “My department remains committed to seeking justice for crime victims, regardless of how long it takes to receive it,” she added.

Mobley is charged with:

One count, First Degree Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

One count, Felony Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole; and

One count, Felony Firearm, a two-year felony.

A date for his appearance before a Michigan judge has not been determined.

