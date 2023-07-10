Mental health resources offered to Midland Co. residents

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Bay Region (GLBR) Mental Health Partnership is making mental health a priority in Midland County.

The Midland Area Community Foundation awarded grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the GLBR Mental Health Partnership to offer mental health resources to residents.

The organization has started to mail out a Mental Health Resources and Pre-Plan Checklist to Midland County residents, which will be available at different locations in the community as well as online to print.

The Mental Health Pre-Plan and Checklist is an outlined checklist for individuals and families to use as a resource for wellness, mental health support, and other resources available. It is intended to encourage and promote understanding of employee benefits, provider resources, what to do if a person is uninsured, along with general support and care.

The effort will also include a storytelling series by Midland County residents who have struggled with mental health issues. The stories will be told through the GLBR Mental Health Partnership’s iMatter Anti-Stigma Campaign which is set to roll out later this summer.

Additionally, a collaborative mural will be painted in Downtown Midland to help bring awareness to the public about mental health.

The intended outcome of this effort is to create a system for Midland County residents to help decrease the average number of mentally unhealthy days reported in the last 30 days. In 2022, the average number of mentally unhealthy days for residents was just below 5 days. The goal is to reduce the number to four days or lower by the end of 2024.

