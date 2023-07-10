Mental health resources offered to Midland Co. residents

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Bay Region (GLBR) Mental Health Partnership is making mental health a priority in Midland County.

The Midland Area Community Foundation awarded grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the GLBR Mental Health Partnership to offer mental health resources to residents.

The organization has started to mail out a Mental Health Resources and Pre-Plan Checklist to Midland County residents, which will be available at different locations in the community as well as online to print.

The Mental Health Pre-Plan and Checklist is an outlined checklist for individuals and families to use as a resource for wellness, mental health support, and other resources available. It is intended to encourage and promote understanding of employee benefits, provider resources, what to do if a person is uninsured, along with general support and care.

The effort will also include a storytelling series by Midland County residents who have struggled with mental health issues. The stories will be told through the GLBR Mental Health Partnership’s iMatter Anti-Stigma Campaign which is set to roll out later this summer.

Additionally, a collaborative mural will be painted in Downtown Midland to help bring awareness to the public about mental health.

The intended outcome of this effort is to create a system for Midland County residents to help decrease the average number of mentally unhealthy days reported in the last 30 days. In 2022, the average number of mentally unhealthy days for residents was just below 5 days. The goal is to reduce the number to four days or lower by the end of 2024.

Read next:
Dorothy Zehnder dies at 101
Dorothy Zehnder
Mott Community College hosts ‘Reconnect on Campus’ event for adults
Mott Community College
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
STARS comes to Frankenmuth
STARS bus transportation in Saginaw

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy under investigation
Drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge
‘No one’s on it’: Many drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge due to tolls
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Body found in Red Cedar River in Meridian Township
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Jury selection underway in trial over Aretha Franklin’s handwritten wills
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, July 10
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Competency exam scheduled for Ishpeming woman accused of setting husband on fire