Mott Community College hosts ‘Reconnect on Campus’ event for adults

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community College will join 26 other community and tribal colleges in Michigan’s Reconnect Recruitment Campaign to help adults 25 and older earn a degree or certificate.

The campaign will be a two-day event, the first day will be Wednesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The second day will be Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The campaign will be in the Prahl College Center on the main campus in Flint.

There will be a range of different services available to look at or get more information, those services include:

· Admissions

· Financial Aid

· Michigan Reconnect Navigator

· Family Life Center

· Financial Fresh Start Program

· Advising and Counseling

· Registration

· Placement

· Academic Affairs - Ask questions about your program of interest

· Business Office

· Workforce Development

· Career Services

For more information about the event or to register visit https://www.mcc.edu/enroll/michigan-reconnect.shtml.

