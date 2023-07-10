Mott Community College hosts ‘Reconnect on Campus’ event for adults
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community College will join 26 other community and tribal colleges in Michigan’s Reconnect Recruitment Campaign to help adults 25 and older earn a degree or certificate.
The campaign will be a two-day event, the first day will be Wednesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The second day will be Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The campaign will be in the Prahl College Center on the main campus in Flint.
There will be a range of different services available to look at or get more information, those services include:
· Admissions
· Financial Aid
· Michigan Reconnect Navigator
· Family Life Center
· Financial Fresh Start Program
· Advising and Counseling
· Registration
· Placement
· Academic Affairs - Ask questions about your program of interest
· Business Office
· Workforce Development
· Career Services
For more information about the event or to register visit https://www.mcc.edu/enroll/michigan-reconnect.shtml.
