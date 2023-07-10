Pitbull concert cancelled due to plane malfunction

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Pitbull fans left Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort disappointed after a plane malfunction caused the musician to miss his show on Sunday, July 9.

Soaring Eagle’s Executive Director of Marketing, Entertainment, and Sales, Raul Venegas, said they deeply regret the unforeseen circumstance that cancelled his performance.

Venegas said Soaring Eagle was notified about an hour and 15 minutes before the show started at 8 p.m. that Pitbull and his team were grounded in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The singer and his team took a scheduled stop in the city and upon leaving, the private jet experienced a major mechanical issue that left them grounded.

Soaring Eagle immediately took efforts to come up with a solution, Venegas said, adding they contacted multiple agencies to get a new airplane out to fly Pitbull to Michigan to get him on stage for his show.

However, Pitbull would not have arrived to Soaring Eagle and gotten onto stage to perform no sooner than 11:30 p.m., Venegas said. Pitbull, his team, and Soaring Eagle decided it would be too late in the evening to put on the concert attendees were expecting - which would have started an hour and 30 minutes past the original start time of 10 p.m.

Venegas said Pitbull and his team made a video in place of his performance to say they couldn’t make it, to apologize, and reschedule the concert date.

The DJ and Lil Jon both played longer sets than they would have to entertain the concert-goers who came out and after 10 p.m., Venegas said Soaring Eagle made the announcement and played the video Pitbull made for them.

The concert has been rescheduled for Aug. 19, Venegas said, adding anyone who had a ticket for the concert on Sunday could use it for the same seat and would not have to print a different ticket.

He added for those who wouldn’t make the new concert date, Soaring Eagle offered full refunds which started at 9 a.m. Monday morning.

