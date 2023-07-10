Police: Fremont Twp man dead following bike incident

ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WNEM) – A Fremont Township man died following a bicycle incident, according to police.

On Sunday, July 9 about 6 p.m., Officer Thompson with the St. Charles Police Department was dispatched to the Saginaw Rail Trail near Bad River when a caller said he found a man unresponsive and not breathing, the St. Charles Police Department said.

The department said Thompson arrived in less than a minute, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fremont Township man appeared to have had a bicycle incident that caused severe injuries leading to his death, police said.

According to police, Thompson called for assistance from the Tri-Township Fire Department. The rail trail was closed down for investigation and the man was transported to the medical examiner, police said.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time, and an autopsy is pending.

