Portable charger sold on Amazon recalled for fire hazard

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A portable charger sold exclusively on Amazon has been recalled due to a fire hazard.

VRURC portable chargers sold by Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a VRURC, of China are being recalled after the company received one report of the charger causing a fire during a commercial flight. Four flight attendants were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The United States Consumer Product Commission said the VRURC charges were sold on Amazon.com with model number “OD-B7″ which is printed on the back of the chargers. The chargers have built-in cables, a built-in wall plug, and were sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red, and white colors.

VRURC portable chargers recalled
VRURC portable chargers recalled(United States Consumer Product Commission)

The commission has recalled about 190,000 units which were sold from July 2021 through May 2023, for $30 to $40.

Consumers should not use the chargers and should contact the company for a free replacement.

To contact the company, call VRURC collect at 951-593-9128 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday ET. Consumers can also email support@vrurcpower.com, or contact the company online at https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/safety-recall or https://www.vrurcpower.com/. Click on “Recalls” at the top of the webpage for further instruction.

