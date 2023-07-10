STARS comes to Frankenmuth

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is adding a route to Frankenmuth starting Friday, July 14.

Riders can travel to Frankenmuth from STARS’ Downtown Plaza in Saginaw, located at 615 Johnson St.. From there, buses will transport riders to Uptown North Main in Frankenmuth.

A free shuttle will take riders from Uptown North Main and will make various stops throughout the town, including stops at Zehnder’s, the Bavarian Inn, the River Place Shops, and Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland.

For a map of the complete shuttle route, click here.

STARS buses will transport riders from its Downtown Plaza to Uptown North Main starting at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and the last departure is at 5:30 p.m. Return trips from Uptown North Main back to Saginaw start at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and the last departure is at 8 p.m.

The “Frankenmuth Express” will be free on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The route begins on July 14 and will run through Dec. 31. The route will not be available to riders on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

Read next:
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
Lapeer Co. murder suspect escapes Montana transport, police says
Chadwick Mobley has escaped the custody of his transport at Plains Town Pump and is still on...
Michigan police fatally shoot man, 66, armed with rifle in hospital parking lot
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states, including Michigan
Northern Lights February 26 in Coleharbor, ND

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy under investigation
Drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge
‘No one’s on it’: Many drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge due to tolls
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
Body found in Red Cedar River in Meridian Township
Crystal Lissette Mar, 19, is charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
19-year-old accused of shooting her mother in the head

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Michigan leaders advocate for affordable medications and improved supply chain
Michigan leaders advocate for affordable medications, improved supply chain
FILE - Hill Harper, a cast member in the television series "The Good Doctor" arrives at the...
Hill Harper, actor on ‘CSI: NY’ and ‘The Good Doctor,’ is running for US Senate in Michigan
A beautiful orange & yellow sunrise to kick off a hot and dry day!
Check out this sunrise over Bay City with the TV5 Wake-Up team