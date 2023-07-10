STARS comes to Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is adding a route to Frankenmuth starting Friday, July 14.

Riders can travel to Frankenmuth from STARS’ Downtown Plaza in Saginaw, located at 615 Johnson St.. From there, buses will transport riders to Uptown North Main in Frankenmuth.

A free shuttle will take riders from Uptown North Main and will make various stops throughout the town, including stops at Zehnder’s, the Bavarian Inn, the River Place Shops, and Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland.

For a map of the complete shuttle route, click here.

STARS buses will transport riders from its Downtown Plaza to Uptown North Main starting at 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and the last departure is at 5:30 p.m. Return trips from Uptown North Main back to Saginaw start at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and the last departure is at 8 p.m.

The “Frankenmuth Express” will be free on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The route begins on July 14 and will run through Dec. 31. The route will not be available to riders on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.