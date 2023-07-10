Warm but quiet evening, rain chances Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a warm afternoon of temperatures into the middle-upper 80s, we will see a warmer evening across Mid-Michigan as temperatures will take their time to cool off. Expect temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s through about 9pm or so, eventually cooling into the middle 60s overnight tonight.

Conditions remain quiet all night with clear skies at least through midnight, if not through about 4am for much of the area.

TV5 First Alert Monday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Temperatures will start out in the middle 60s for most of Mid-Michigan, with a few areas plus or minus a couple degrees in either direction. Skies will gradually cloud over through the early morning hours, beginning before sunrise. Through the later morning hours, a mix between cloud cover and some sunshine will be possible. Temperatures will attempt to climb into the middle 80s but showers and storms along a cold front during the afternoon may result in most people topping out in the lower 80s.

Tomorrow will be the first of many rain chances for the rest of the week and into the weekend. I do not expect every day to be washout, in fact a number of folks for a number of days could be totally dry -- but the fact remains that several rain chances are in the forecast.

Tomorrow’s rain chance will exist along a cold front that will sweep across Mid-Michigan during the afternoon. Increasing humidity and warm ahead of the cold frontal passage will provide energy for showers and thunderstorms to develop on that cold front. The timing for these showers and storms currently looks best during the middle-late afternoon for most of the area, possibly even lingering into the early evening.

Some storms may be strong to severe with a main risk between heavier downpours and lightning. Some severe damaging winds may be possible as well.

Drier and quiet conditions move in behind the cold front Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning before our next chance of rain Wednesday afternoon and evening.

