All clear this evening with a dry start to Wednesday, rain returns Wednesday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and storms have left the area this evening giving way to clearing skies and cooling temperatures behind the cold front that brought us those severe thunderstorms.

The rest of the evening is calm and quiet for us with low clouds clearing out of the area before some high cloud cover filters back in during the later evening and overnight hours. Temperatures gradually cool off into the middle 50s overnight. Expect entirely dry conditions overnight and through early tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected across Mid-Michigan tomorrow -- but that wont come until the late afternoon and evening. As such, Wednesday will begin on the dry side with only a mix between clouds and clear skies during the early morning before clouds begin to further increase in coverage during the later morning.

The start of our afternoon should even begin dry for us ad well, with rain chances only gradually increasing during the middle afternoon. By late afternoon and through the evening, steadier rain will move through Mid-Michigan, mostly near and south of the Saginaw Bay. Some heavier rain and even a few thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather is not currently expected.

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.