All clear this evening with a dry start to Wednesday, rain returns Wednesday evening

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and storms have left the area this evening giving way to clearing skies and cooling temperatures behind the cold front that brought us those severe thunderstorms.

The rest of the evening is calm and quiet for us with low clouds clearing out of the area before some high cloud cover filters back in during the later evening and overnight hours. Temperatures gradually cool off into the middle 50s overnight. Expect entirely dry conditions overnight and through early tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast(WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected across Mid-Michigan tomorrow -- but that wont come until the late afternoon and evening. As such, Wednesday will begin on the dry side with only a mix between clouds and clear skies during the early morning before clouds begin to further increase in coverage during the later morning.

The start of our afternoon should even begin dry for us ad well, with rain chances only gradually increasing during the middle afternoon. By late afternoon and through the evening, steadier rain will move through Mid-Michigan, mostly near and south of the Saginaw Bay. Some heavier rain and even a few thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather is not currently expected.

TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast
TV5 First Alert Tuesday Evening Forecast(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Zehnder
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Pitbull concert cancelled due to plane malfunction
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Lapeer Co. murder suspect back in custody after escaping Montana transport
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Tuesday afternoon could see stronger storms.
Showers & storms possible Tuesday, more rain Wednesday
First alert forecast: Tuesday afternoon, July 11
First Alert forecast: Tuesday morning, July 11
First Alert Forecast: Monday evening, July 10