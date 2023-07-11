Bay City film festival 1 of 25 ‘coolest film festivals in the world’

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time, Hell’s Half Mile Film & Music Festival has made the “25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” list which is published by MovieMaker Magazine.

According to Hell’s Half Mile, the magazine’s list includes “heavy hitting” film festivals such as Sundance, SXSW in the U.S., Champs-Élysees Film Festival in France, and Fantaspoa in Brazil.

“Where to start?” said Katie Bignell, from filmmaker consultancy agency Festival Formula, and one of the industry panelists. “A planetarium as a venue, live music curated each night in warehouses, locally brewed beer — Bay City never felt so jumping. It may be small, but the team behind this festival makes you feel so welcome, even from the personalized email you get after the point of submission.”

The festival places a strong emphasis on making connections and truly independent filmmaking, said Hell’s Half Mile.

Hell’s Half Mile is in preparation for its 17th annual festival which will take place Sept. 21 through Sept. 24 in various locations in Downtown Bay City.

The launch event held in early August will release the names of films and bands set to come to the festival, Hell’s Half Mile said, adding tickets for that event will be announced soon.

