Controversy at Caro library heats up

The Caro books controversy heated up Monday night during the library board’s monthly meeting.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Caro books controversy heated up Monday night during the library board’s monthly meeting.

Though the topic wasn’t on the agenda of the library board’s monthly meeting on Monday, July 10, some sounded off on their disapproval of what they view as sexually explicit reading material in the Caro Area District Library’s children’s section.

Related: Sexually explicit books spark controversy at Caro library

“Some people say, ‘Well it’s a First Amendment to have these books in the library,’ and my answer is this: The First Amendment does not give the right to distribute pornography to minors,” one man said at the meeting.

One man called on members of the board to resign while another woman read some passages of the books.

“I have 42 more signatures asking you to move these to the adult section so that children do not stumble across these graphic images and these words that I could not say in the paper or read on the news,” a woman said at the meeting.

Another woman wanted to make sure all feelings on the subject were heard, regardless of religious preferences.

“What I’m hearing here is an extreme position from a religious minority. I don’t hear many people, the ones that are supporting keeping the books where they belong, I don’t hear them advocating their religious positions,” the woman said.

Related: Controversy over Caro library books continues

The library’s director said she has received a Request for Reconsideration form for each book – three books in total – and she is researching whether they should be moved to the adult collection. She said she expects to have a decision made by Sept. 1.

Library patrons can appeal if they disagree with the forthcoming decision.

Read next:
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder
Dorothy Zehnder
Police: 79-year-old Rochester woman still missing, possibly endangered
Mary Sullivan and last known vehicle
Lapeer Co. murder suspect back in custody after escaping Montana transport
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Saginaw native drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates
Saginaw native Mitch Jebb was drafted to for the Pittsburg Pirates.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy under investigation
Dorothy Zehnder
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge
‘No one’s on it’: Many drivers avoiding Liberty Bridge due to tolls
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Controversy continues over books at Caro Library
Saginaw native Mitch Jebb was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Saginaw native drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates
Saginaw native drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates
Flint woman charged for allegedly embezzling $3M from vulnerable adult