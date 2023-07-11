Davison Twp board addresses Greyhound bus rumors

By Hannah Mose and Rayvin Bleu
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVISON TWP. Mich. (WNEM) – Davison Township leaders answered questions Monday night about buses rumored to be dropping people off at a store on Lapeer Road.

Emotions ran high at the Davison Township Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night, July 10.

Residents filled Davison Missionary Church to discuss Greyhound buses dropping people off at the Meijer store on Lapeer Road.

“We received just a description of everything we kept getting the same description over and over again,” said one Davison board member.

“We start getting phone calls last week that Greyhound buses were showing up in the middle of Meijer’s parking lot and we found that it has been going on for two and a half months,” said a Davison board member.

Board members said residents told them “transients, homeless, and otherwise unattached people” were being dropped off once a week at the Meijer store and residents said they feared for their safety.

“As a mother of five and two toddlers, myself who shops and fires a couple of times a week, this is you know, very concerning for me just because of the simple fact it’s already scary enough to shop alone with little kids in this world and now to hear of people coming possibly homeless. You know, whatever you may want to call them,” said a Davison resident.

Board members said it’s unclear who was riding the Greyhound buses, but they did confirm the transportation company has the location designated as its Flint drop-off.

A spokesperson from Meijer said they are aware of the situation and that the location is not an approved use of the MDOT Park and Ride area within their lot, adding they are currently working with MDOT and Greyhound to resolve the issue.

