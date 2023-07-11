Drive-in movie night at Mott Community College

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community College in Flint will have a drive-in movie night, Friday, July 21 on their main campus as part of their centennial celebration year.

The college will show “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania.” The event is free and open to the public, there will be concessions, games, and swag giveaways. Attendees will be able to park in the Mott Library parking lot, parking and concessions will open at 8 p.m.

“We had a lot of community participation and interest in our drive-in movie nights last summer,” said Dale Weighill, Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement, “so we wanted to make it part of our Centennial Celebration. We are very excited to offer a new blockbuster movie selection for the community.”

The drive-in movie night is part of the college’s year-long celebration leading up to the main anniversary on Sept. 23.

For more information about the event and to see what other events Mott will be holding visit https://100.mcc.edu/.

