Flint boil water advisory lifted

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint’s boil filtered water advisory has been lifted.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials became aware of a large main water break near East 12th Street and Clifford Street in Flint, leading the city to issue a precautionary boil water advisory.

The city’s water department said the advisory is a precaution until they completed further testing.

Related: Flint remains under boil water advisory

The advisory has now been lifted and bacterial testing has confirmed the water quality meets state and federal standards, according to the city of Flint.

The city offers the following as precautionary measures:

Residents can flush their building plumbing, click here for a how-to.

Residents can clean their faucet aerators, click here for a how-to.

Residents can change water filter cartridges. Free water units, free replacement cartridges, and free water testing kits can be picked up at Flint City Hall from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents should continue to take precautions for lead reduction, like using bottled water or a lead-redacting water filter.

The city said if residents see any changes to their water, they should call the water department at 810-766-7202 which is monitored 24/7. After hours messages will be returned as soon as possible.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.