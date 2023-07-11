Flint boil water advisory lifted

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint’s boil filtered water advisory has been lifted.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, officials became aware of a large main water break near East 12th Street and Clifford Street in Flint, leading the city to issue a precautionary boil water advisory.

The city’s water department said the advisory is a precaution until they completed further testing.

Related: Flint remains under boil water advisory

The advisory has now been lifted and bacterial testing has confirmed the water quality meets state and federal standards, according to the city of Flint.

The city offers the following as precautionary measures:

  • Residents can flush their building plumbing, click here for a how-to.
  • Residents can clean their faucet aerators, click here for a how-to.
  • Residents can change water filter cartridges.
    • Free water units, free replacement cartridges, and free water testing kits can be picked up at Flint City Hall from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Residents should continue to take precautions for lead reduction, like using bottled water or a lead-redacting water filter.

The city said if residents see any changes to their water, they should call the water department at 810-766-7202 which is monitored 24/7. After hours messages will be returned as soon as possible.

Read next:
Ethan Crumbley’s attorneys want life without parole dismissed from sentencing
Ethan Crumbley
Man accused of kidnapping Wynter Smith appearing in federal court
The Snake River Bros are holding their 18th Rally in the Valley this weekend
Owners of 2003 Ram pickups urged to stop driving them after another Takata air bag inflator death
Dodge Ram
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder
Dorothy Zehnder

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Zehnder
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Pitbull concert cancelled due to plane malfunction
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Lapeer Co. murder suspect back in custody after escaping Montana transport
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

MovieMaker Magazine
Bay City film festival 1 of 25 ‘coolest film festivals in the world’
Fans watch as LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman looks on from the driving range before the first round...
Ousting Norman, giving Woods and McIlroy LIV teams were discussed with PGA Tour, documents show
Ethan Crumbley
Ethan Crumbley’s attorneys want life without parole dismissed from sentencing
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, July 11