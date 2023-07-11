Flint woman charged for allegedly embezzling $3M from vulnerable adult

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint woman is facing four charges for allegedly embezzling $3 million from a vulnerable adult between 2018 and 2021.

Constance Marie Roberts, 66 of Flint, allegedly was in a long-term relationship with a married man who was 20 years older than her, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said, adding during the course of this relationship, Roberts would occasionally receive small gifts of money or property from the man.

Nessel said Roberts allegedly began taking advantage of this arrangement when the man started exhibiting cognitive decline, obtaining large amounts of money and multiple vehicles from the man.

According to Nessel, Roberts allegedly drained the man’s checking and savings accounts between 2018 and 2021, which had a combined balance of about $3 million.

Additionally, Roberts allegedly failed to report this income on her Michigan tax returns, Nessel said.

Roberts was arraigned on four counts of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $100,000 or More and four counts of Failure to File Taxes.

“Many older adults have saved for retirement their entire working lives, and sadly they must also plan to protect their assets from people in their lives who would take advantage of them,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to investigate and prosecute complaints of financial exploitation committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults.”

A probable cause conference for Roberts is set to take place on Thursday, July 20.

