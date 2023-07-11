Man accused of kidnapping Wynter Smith appearing in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Smith is appearing in federal court Tuesday.

Rashad Maleek Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter on Sunday, July 2, in Lansing. Wynter’s body was found on July 5 in Detroit.

Background: Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body

On Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Trice has been charged with Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping Resulting in Death. If convicted of the Kidnapping Resulting in Death charge, the statutory mandatory minimum is life in prison. The offense is also eligible for the death penalty.

If he is convicted of Kidnapping a Minor, the statutory mandatory minimum sentence is 20 years in prison with a maximum of life in prison.

The hearing is expected to be held on July 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.