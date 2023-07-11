Man accused of kidnapping Wynter Smith appearing in federal court

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Smith is appearing in federal court Tuesday.

Rashad Maleek Trice is accused of kidnapping Wynter on Sunday, July 2, in Lansing. Wynter’s body was found on July 5 in Detroit.

Background: Timeline of Wynter Smith’s kidnapping to the discovery of her body

On Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Trice has been charged with Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping Resulting in Death. If convicted of the Kidnapping Resulting in Death charge, the statutory mandatory minimum is life in prison. The offense is also eligible for the death penalty.

If he is convicted of Kidnapping a Minor, the statutory mandatory minimum sentence is 20 years in prison with a maximum of life in prison.

The hearing is expected to be held on July 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Zehnder
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Pitbull concert cancelled due to plane malfunction
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Lapeer Co. murder suspect back in custody after escaping Montana transport
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto...
US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
Saginaw Pop-up picnic
“Pop-up picnic” with the Saginaw Twp. Police Department
MDHHS
Michigan continues effort to preserve affordable health care
Michigan honey festival comes to Shiawassee Co.