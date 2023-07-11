MDHHS to launch program to treat, prevent opioid use disorder in jails

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking proposals to contract a project administrator to oversee its initiative to expand medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in Michigan county jails.

The purpose of this project is to increase access to MOUD in county jails to address the significant overdose risks in individuals once they are released from jail, MDHHS said.

“In Michigan, we are using this long-term funding to support evidence-based programming, including for treatment providers, recovery supports, harm-reduction strategies, prevention programming, and other programs that support individuals with substance use disorders,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Medications for opioid use disorder have been proven effective to reduce the risk of overdoses, and expanding this program in our county jails is a priority.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved MOUD to treat and prevent opioid use disorder (OUD), MDHHS said.

According to research, individuals who are incarcerated are at a much higher risk of experiencing both non-deadly and deadly overdoses after they have been released from jail. MDHHS said when Rhode Island implemented a similar project into its jail systems, it saw a nearly two-thirds reduction in opioid overdose deaths in the state.

County jails that choose to participate will receive a stipend that has to be used to cover the costs of the MOUD programs, MDHHS said, adding the project will be funded through opioid settlement funding.

Proposals should be submitted online through SIGMA Vendor Self Service by 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Once on the SIGMA website, reference RFP #230000002541 or search Medications for Opioid Use Disorder Implementation in Jail Settings.

