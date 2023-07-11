Michigan continues effort to preserve affordable health care

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) continues to work toward preserving affordable healthcare coverage and spreading the importance of beneficiaries returning paperwork.

On July 10 the MDHHS unveiled an online dashboard available to the public that shows the data on the renewal process for Medicaid coverage.

“We want to be sure that as many Michiganders as possible can continue to receive Medicaid coverage so that they can keep their families healthy or help people sign up for an affordable new plan,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “This new dashboard allows the public to view our progress as we renew Medicaid coverage for families who remain eligible.”

Annual renewals were paused for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual renewals are being staggered to take place monthly, the process began in June and will run through May of 2024.

The dashboard will show users their current data, which is scheduled to change as the department processes additional forms. MDHHS delayed disqualifying anyone from coverage for not returning the paperwork, which gives people a chance to get them in by the end of July.

For more information about affordable health care or the forms visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/inside-mdhhs/newsroom/2023/07/10/july-medicaid.

Read Next:
Drive-in movie night at Mott Community College
Mott Community College
Flint Police program for young women
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Saginaw County 911 explains siren activation for cold air funnel
Cold air funnel in mid-Michigan.
Michigan honey festival comes to Shiawassee Co.
Georgia Power houses over 100,000+ honey bees at their headquarters for Bee Downtown program

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Zehnder
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Pitbull concert cancelled due to plane malfunction
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Lapeer Co. murder suspect back in custody after escaping Montana transport
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

Saginaw Pop-up picnic
“Pop-up picnic” with the Saginaw Twp. Police Department
Michigan honey festival comes to Shiawassee Co.
Man arrested for two counts of domestic abuse.
Authorities capture slaying suspect who escaped custody while being transported in Montana
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, July 11