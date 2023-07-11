Michigan continues effort to preserve affordable health care

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) continues to work toward preserving affordable healthcare coverage and spreading the importance of beneficiaries returning paperwork.

On July 10 the MDHHS unveiled an online dashboard available to the public that shows the data on the renewal process for Medicaid coverage.

“We want to be sure that as many Michiganders as possible can continue to receive Medicaid coverage so that they can keep their families healthy or help people sign up for an affordable new plan,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “This new dashboard allows the public to view our progress as we renew Medicaid coverage for families who remain eligible.”

Annual renewals were paused for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual renewals are being staggered to take place monthly, the process began in June and will run through May of 2024.

The dashboard will show users their current data, which is scheduled to change as the department processes additional forms. MDHHS delayed disqualifying anyone from coverage for not returning the paperwork, which gives people a chance to get them in by the end of July.

For more information about affordable health care or the forms visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/inside-mdhhs/newsroom/2023/07/10/july-medicaid.

