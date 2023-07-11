Mt. Pleasant school district providing school supplies for students

By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan school district said it will be providing school supplies to its students for the entire academic year.

“It’s an amazing gift to our community. We’re really grateful to the folks from SAMSA and from the Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribe to make this possible,” said Jennifer Verleger, the superintendent for Mt. Pleasant Public Schools.

Students in the Mt. Pleasant Public Schools District will have free school supplies for the whole school year waiting for them when classes begin in August.

Verleger said the $60,000 gift was made possible by Project Aware, a partnership between the district, the Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribe, the Tribal Education Department, and Shepherd Public Schools. The money comes from a grant supplied by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSA).

“We know that the whole back-to-school rush is a burden for families. It’s a busy time of year. You often see families at the big box stores with long lists of school supplies. And we just thought this was something that we could do for them so that they don’t have that additional burden,” Verleger said.

She said teachers picked out supplies in the spring, and they are already inside the classroom.

“The supplies that a kindergarten teacher needs are very different than a fifth-grade teacher, very different than a high school math teacher. So, we gave our teachers the opportunity to order those supplies prior to the end of this last school year, so that they’ll have everything in the classroom and be ready to go when school starts,” Verleger explained.

This is all in an effort to make going back to school less stressful.

Nicole Lugo, a parent in the school district, said this will help a lot and she thinks it is wonderful.

“Me being a single mom and everything, I can’t afford for three children to have all their supplies for school. So yeah, I think that’s really awesome,” she said.

Verleger said a weight has been lifted for some families who feel the burden of back-to-school shopping at the beginning of the year.

“That’s exactly the kind of family we want to make the difference for,” Verleger said. “Well, whether it’s a family that’s working really hard to make ends meet, or it’s a family that just doesn’t have the time to do it, we know that this will help everyone.”

She said providing free school supplies is something school administrators wanted to address.

“When you look at the rising costs of supplies for our students, the needs in our classroom, and we just know the financial strains that our families are under right now, we knew that there was a need to be able to do this,” she said.

Lugo said she wants to thank the people who made this possible.

“Thank you for helping mothers like me, and parents out there that are struggling and trying to make ends meet for supplies. I appreciate it. Thank you,” she said.

“I just want to thank the Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribe for their continued partnership, for the SAMSA organization for us to be able to do this for our community. And we’re just excited to still enjoy summer, but get school started again on Aug. 22,” Verleger said.

The school district will also be providing backpacks to the students.

