New Hemlock Hall of Fame inductee

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Hemlock has a new hall of fame inductee.

John Mulvaney from the Class of 1968 has been selected for his achievements in three categories: athletics, significant contributor, and distinguished alumni.

Dating back to the 1980s, Mulvaney has secured funding for the athletic programs which has contributed to their success.

“It’s what makes getting up in the morning worthwhile. You’re able to do something for kids in Hemlock and even though they’re not your kids anymore, they’re still Hemlock kids,” Mulvaney said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.