No kidding! - Goats used to combat invasive species in Upper Peninsula

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Swedetown Recreation Area in Calumet Township, located in the Upper Peninsula, is receiving assistance in dealing with an invasive species through the use of goats.

Known as the Glossy Buckthorn Control Project, Swedetown has been combating this invasive species for several years. Glossy buckthorn is a shrub-sized plant characterized by glossy leaves, white spots on its bark, and pea-sized green, red, or black fruit.

A total of 35 goats are employed in addressing the issue as part of a three-year project, made possible by local funding and a grant from the U.S. Forest Service.

“They’ve been here since the late 1800s at least,” said Sigrid Resh, the Keweenaw Invasive Species Management Area Coordinator. “It spreads very rapidly and has taken over vast quantities of acreage up here like you would see at Swedetown as you’re hiking around. You’re hard-pressed to find an area that doesn’t have at least one glossy buckthorn growing.”

In addition to the involvement of the goats, the Glossy Buckthorn Control Project includes a group of Michigan Tech University students who will assist in collecting data.

