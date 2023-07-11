Northwood baseball hires Brad Baldwin as next head coach

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today, Northwood University named Brad Baldwin as the next head coach of the Timberwolves baseball program.

He’s been with Northwood since the fall of 2019 and since he joined the staff, the Timberwolves have gone 107-69-1 overall.

Baldwin becomes the ninth head coach in program history and replaces Jake Sabol who was just named the head coach at Central Michigan.

“We had an outstanding group of candidates for this position, but Brad stood out as the person to be the next head coach of the baseball program,” said Northwood Athletic Director Jeff Curtis. “He has been a vital part of our team and is highly respected by the players and the staff here at Northwood. I am very confident he will lead the Timberwolves to continued success.”

