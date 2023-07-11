Police located family of young man found in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department has located the family of a young man found wandering in Saginaw.

As of the afternoon on Wednesday, July 11, the police department said his family has been located and thanked the public for the assistance.

