Police located family of young man found in Saginaw

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department has located the family of a young man found wandering in Saginaw.

As of the afternoon on Wednesday, July 11, the police department said his family has been located and thanked the public for the assistance.

