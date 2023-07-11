“Pop-up picnic” with the Saginaw Twp. Police Department

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Jolt Credit Union and the Saginaw Township Police Department will host their second annual “Pop-up picnic” Wednesday, July 12.

The goal of the gathering is to enhance relationships between law enforcement and residents while enjoying a summer meal and having fun together.

The picnic will have free hot dogs, treats, games, bounce houses, and more fun.

The picnic will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Berberovich Park.

