“Pop-up picnic” with the Saginaw Twp. Police Department

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Jolt Credit Union and the Saginaw Township Police Department will host their second annual “Pop-up picnic” Wednesday, July 12.

The goal of the gathering is to enhance relationships between law enforcement and residents while enjoying a summer meal and having fun together.

The picnic will have free hot dogs, treats, games, bounce houses, and more fun.

The picnic will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Berberovich Park.

Read Next:
Michigan continues effort to preserve affordable health care
MDHHS
Drive-in movie night at Mott Community College
Mott Community College
Davison Twp board addresses Greyhound bus rumors
The building is located at 1280 N Irish Rd.
Pitbull concert cancelled due to plane malfunction
Grammy-award winning superstar Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull has announced his latest North...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Zehnder
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Pitbull concert cancelled due to plane malfunction
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Lapeer Co. murder suspect back in custody after escaping Montana transport
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Latest News

MDHHS
Michigan continues effort to preserve affordable health care
Michigan honey festival comes to Shiawassee Co.
Man arrested for two counts of domestic abuse.
Authorities capture slaying suspect who escaped custody while being transported in Montana
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, July 11