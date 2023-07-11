Protecting your packages from porch pirates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Christmas in July for Amazon Prime but only for two days. Millions are scrolling through Amazon deals during prime days and porch pirates could be ready to steal your delivery.

The annual Prime Day event gets bigger every year. And for Whitney Howe, she’s got big expectations.

“I usually have packages delivered right to my door, and I typically expect them to be there,” said Whitney Howe.

Except, when you have porch pirates waiting for your delivery, it brings a layer of stress.

“It’s not fun, very inconvenient more than anything,” said Howe.

While Howe has never gotten a package stolen, she hears about it all the time. According to Security.org, about 1.7 million packages are stolen or lost every day. During online sales, that rate only increases.

“Crime of opportunity really is the key here,” said East Lansing Police Lieutenant Adrian Ojerio. “When people see large amounts of packages at front doors that’s an easy grab that’s an easy take for them or what they perceive to be an easy take.”

Lieutenant Adrian Ojerio says East Lansing has about 30 cases of theft this year. And now, mail theft is considered a felony up to 5 years.

Lieutenant Ojerio says if you become a victim of theft, it’s important to reach out to the police.

“It’s extremely important that the Community works with the Police Department,” said Lieutenant Ojerio. “Obviously the Police Department can’t be everywhere at all the time, so if people don’t report their theft to us, we really don’t know that it actually occurred.”

Other tips include placing a note for the carrier with instructions, using an Amazon locker or even having cameras can help catch a thief.

“If you can track it as much as you can as soon as it’s delivered have someone go grab it. Have your neighbors look out for you and look out for each other, protect each other,” said Howe.

Another option is to have your packages delivered inside your garage through an Amazon program. You can also request that your package be put out of site so there isn’t a clear view of the package from the street.

