Residents adjusting to intersection closure for roundabout installation

CLAYTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County drivers are adjusting as a roundabout is being installed in Clayton Township.

“It’s very inconvenient,” one resident said.

The intersection of Morrish Road and Lennon Road in Clayton Township is now closed as crews have begun construction for a new roundabout.

The detour sends drivers from M-21 up to Elms Road, to Bristol Road, then to Seymour Road, and vice versa. Some haven’t caught onto the change yet.

“We have cars turning around constantly because they’re not reading the ‘No Thru Traffic’ signs,” a resident said.

Gerrad Godley, the construction manager for the Genesee County Road Commission said this is not uncommon because the intersection has only been closed for a few days.

“I do see a couple of additional signs I’d like to add, a couple of additional barricades I’d like to add just to help make it more aware. But we’re also in day two of week one, and so usually that first week we’ll see a lot of traffic that will come down, turn around and head back,” Godley said.

The project is funded by a federal government program that promotes safe intersections.

Godley said the location was chosen because of its high accident rates.

“With Morrish Road being a through road and then with Lennon Road being the stops, conditions…there was just a lot of incidents that occurred here from people trying to pull out into traffic or thinking they could make it and so we had a decent amount of crash accidents,” Godley explained.

A resident who lives near the intersection said they disagree.

“It’s all rural cornfields around and not a whole lot of traffic. And rarely do we ever see accidents and the corners, there are no blind spots. So, really, there’s no purpose for it,” they said.

Godley said in the long run, the roundabout will work out in residents’ favor as it will reduce conflict points and severe crashes.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for email alerts on the Genesee County Road Commission website.

Work is expected to be complete by September.

