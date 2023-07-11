Saginaw native drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates

A Saginaw native and former Swan Valley High School star has been drafted by the Pittsburg Pirates.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw native and former Swan Valley High School star has been drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

From playing with the Saginaw Bay River Dogs when he was 9-years-old to starring for Swan Valley High School and then excelling at Michigan State, Mitch Jebb has had quite the baseball career.

Now, he’s making the next step as he was drafted by the Pirates. Pittsburgh drafted Jebb in the second round with the 42nd overall pick.

Last season with the Spartans, Jebb batted .337 in 50 games played. Jebb is a three-time All-Big Ten honoree with MSU and is a two-time All-State Selection at Swan Valley High School, a place that has supported him from the very beginning.

“It’s a small town, everyone kind of knows everybody and it’s like, the small amount of time I do spend back in Saginaw you know you do feel the support from people around you,” Jebb said. “Whether it’s friends, families, even if I go to the gym there’s always people there asking how baseball is going and all that and it’s great to have that small community behind you to support you through what you’re trying to do.”

Latest News

