Showers & storms possible Tuesday, more rain Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A cold front is heading our way today which will be the driver of a few showers and thunderstorms for our Tuesday. There is a chance we see isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon as a result of the ingredients in place. The overall takeaway is that if you have plans to be outside this afternoon, you’ll need to be weather aware and have a backup plan in the event you need to duck inside temporarily. You can track that rain with our Interactive Radar!

More rain is on the way Wednesday as today’s cold front eventually stalls out, giving a pathway for a disturbance to pass by on Wednesday bringing a better chance of rain for most.

Today

Early this morning a complex of showers and storms from the west side of the state has been mostly dying out. We’ll see remnant shower activity from this in the north half of our viewing area this morning. Closer to noon is where we see more showers starting to develop near the cold front again. This will be near the Tri-Cities and in the northern Thumb.

At noon on Tuesday showers will start to form near the Saginaw Bay. (WNEM)

By 2-3 PM, storms will really start to get going along the cold front. By that time, there will be a better tendency for these stronger storms to reside east of I-75. These will be the storms to be on the lookout for if you’ll be outside this afternoon!

Storms will be getting stronger mid-afternoon. (WNEM)

Around 6 PM the threat for stronger storms will still exist, but at that time it will only be near Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer. Shortly after the 6 PM timeframe, conditions will calm down and dry out for the evening. The cold front will have cleared our area by the evening, too.

Tuesday in the late-afternoon is where storms will be stronger to the south. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center is continuing to highlight most of Mid-Michigan with a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This means there is a chance for isolated, short-lived strong to severe storms for our area. Although the Marginal Risk covers most of our area, the TV5 First Alert Weather Team has especially seen the best tendency for these strong storms to be around the Tri-Cities, anywhere southward from there, and especially across the Thumb east of I-75. Wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible out of the strongest storms. A weaker wind shear environment also gives these storms a better tendency to bring heavy, torrential downpours.

A chance for isolated strong to severe storms exists. (WNEM)

Due to the timing of the cold front, highs in our northern row of counties will stay cooler in the middle to upper 70s. Lower to middle 80s will still be attainable in the Tri-Cities and Flint. You’ll notice higher humidity today compared to Monday as dew points will be able to exceed 65 degrees ahead of the cold front. Today’s wind will also start southwesterly, then veer to the north behind the cold front. Speeds will be from 5 to 15 mph, but gusts along the front will reach up to 20 mph.

Tuesday will see split temperatures because of a cold front. (WNEM)

Tonight

After those showers and storms end pretty quickly by 6 to 7 PM, the rest of the evening remains on the dry-side with partly to mostly clear skies eventually holding for the overnight period. Lows will fall to around 56 degrees with a north northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

The cold front from Tuesday will stall out to our south on Wednesday, which will then give the pathway for the next disturbance to travel along. This disturbance is expected to bring rain into Mid-Michigan, notably for more of Mid-Michigan when compared to Tuesday. As it will be a cooler day, we’re expecting this to mostly be a general rainfall with only the possibility of an embedded thunderstorm or two in our southern row of counties. This rain will also be mostly during the afternoon as the morning is expected to stay dry.

Wednesday rain will be more steady. (WNEM)

Rainfall between both Tuesday and Wednesday, the majority of it falling on the latter, will add up to at least 0.5″ for our southern counties. Out of everyone, our northern row of counties are likely to miss out on the majority of the rain.

Tuesday & Wednesday combined will bring some decent rainfall in parts of Mid-Michigan! (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday are expected to reach only up to around 74 degrees with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

