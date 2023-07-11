Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting date in classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking a judge to postpone his criminal trial without setting a new date as he stands accused of illegally hoarding classifed documents at his Florida estate.

In a late Monday filing, Trump’s defense attorneys said the case was “extraordinary,” with a large volume of documents and footage to be reviewed as the former president leads the race for the Republican nomination to unseat President Joe Biden. They cited challenges to select jurors and concerns about whether he would get a fair trial if scheduled before the November 2024 election.

“The government’s request to begin a trial of this magnitude within six months of indictment is unreasonable, telling, and would result in a miscarriage of justice,” said the document filed by Chris Kise, one of Trump’s lawyers.

The Justice Department had previously proposed to set the trial date for Dec. 11.

Earlier on Monday, Trump’s lawyers filed paperwork saying they agreed with federal prosecutors to delay to next week a pretrial hearing that specifically discusses how classified information is handled in court.

The hearing to discuss the Classified Information Procedures Act had previously been set for Friday. But an attorney for Trump’s valet Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside the former president, said he has another bench trial this week in Washington preventing him from appearing Friday in South Florida.

The attorneys said in their filing that they can appear at the pretrial conference to go over the 1980 law on July 18, adding they had also checked with U.S. attorneys on moving the date.

The judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, still needs to agree to the new date.

Trump and Nauta were charged in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at Mar-a-Lago from federal investigators. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has slammed the prosecution as an effort to hurt his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dorothy Zehnder
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Pitbull concert cancelled due to plane malfunction
The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Lapeer Co. murder suspect back in custody after escaping Montana transport

Latest News

TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, July 11
A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix....
In the US Southwest, residents used to scorching summers are still sweating out an extreme heat wave
Mott Community College
Drive-in movie night at Mott Community College
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Campus visits and travel by Supreme Court justices put them in the company of big money donors