CAN Council granted $8K for child abuse prevention programs

BAY CO, Mich. (WNEM) – CAN Council has received $8,000 from a community foundation to support child abuse prevention education programs.

The money was given through the Youth Advisory Endowment Fund at the Bay Area Community Foundation, CAN Council said.

The first program funded through this grant is the Safe Baby program, which teaches students the emotional, financial, and social consequences of becoming a parent, CAN Council said. The organization said this program aims to give students realistic expectations of parenthood to reduce chances of future child abuse or neglect.

The program includes classroom sessions, and students will be able to take home a RealCare Infant Simulator for the weekend, CAN Council said, adding new simulators will be available to Bay County middle and high school students this coming school year.

The second program is the Stewards of Children workshop, which is a two-hour training that teaches adults how to responsibly prevent, recognize, and respond to child sexual abuse, CAN Council said. The organization said this training is conducted through interviews with child sexual abuse survivors, experts, and treatment providers.

“Funding for child abuse prevention is scarce and challenging to secure. Yet educating our youth and adult populations is critical to protecting our most vulnerable children,” said Emily Yeager, the president and CEO of CAN Council. “Our Safe Baby program educates students on Shaken Baby Syndrome, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, and safe sleep practices to create awareness about preventable child death and avoidable developmental delays. Our Stewards of Children workshop is the only evidence-informed, adult-focused child sexual abuse prevention training in the United States proven to increase knowledge and change behavior. This gift from the Bay Area Community Foundation Youth Advisory Fund provides much needed support to sustain our prevention efforts in schools and throughout the community. We’re grateful for the foundation’s continued commitment to the safety of our children.”

For more information on the Safe Baby program or the Steward of Children workshop, visit the CAN Council website.

