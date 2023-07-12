Clio issues boil water advisory

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Clio issued a boil water advisory for residents on Beach Street and Butler Street from North Mill Street to Cherry Street.

Due to the drop in pressure in Clio’s water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system.

The pressure drop occurred when a city contractor hit a service lead along Butler Street, Wednesday, July 12.

The city is working to get the pressure restored, and water staff is working on taking samples of the water for bacterial contamination.

The city advises residents to not drink their water before boiling it first, as boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. The city said water should be boiled for one minute before using it. The city also said residents can use bottled water in place of boiling water.

Residents are asked to continue to boil their water until the advisory is lifted.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.