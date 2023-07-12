Clio issues boil water advisory

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Clio issued a boil water advisory for residents on Beach Street and Butler Street from North Mill Street to Cherry Street.

Due to the drop in pressure in Clio’s water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system.

The pressure drop occurred when a city contractor hit a service lead along Butler Street, Wednesday, July 12.

The city is working to get the pressure restored, and water staff is working on taking samples of the water for bacterial contamination.

The city advises residents to not drink their water before boiling it first, as boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. The city said water should be boiled for one minute before using it. The city also said residents can use bottled water in place of boiling water.

Residents are asked to continue to boil their water until the advisory is lifted.

read Next:
Consumers Energy: New effort to expand overnight charging for electric cars
Electric vehicle charging station in Henderson, Nevada
US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
Ford Motor Company Logo (CNW Group/Nemaska Lithium)
Police located family of young man found in Saginaw
Saginaw Township police car
Federal judge rules Rashad Trice case has ‘plenty of evidence’ to move forward
Rashad Maleek Trice

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Sullivan
Police believe 79-year-old missing Rochester woman found dead
Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Police located family of young man found in Saginaw
Tuesday afternoon could see stronger storms.
Showers & storms possible Tuesday, more rain Wednesday
Controversy at Caro library heats up
Dorothy Zehnder
‘We’re going to miss her’: Family, friends mourn Dorothy Zehnder

Latest News

Consumers Energy: New effort to expand overnight charging for electric cars
New pool press conference soaks media members
A view of the moon over the Saginaw River Headwaters Rec Area.
Simulated plane crash and emergency response training
Waterway Training Event