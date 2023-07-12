Consumers Energy: New effort to expand overnight charging for electric cars

JACKSON, MI. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy is taking another step towards making electric charging stations more available by installing them at apartment buildings, condominiums, and at overnight community locations.

The new EV charging program offers a $7,500 rebate to encourage property owners to invest in overnight charging stations for their tenants.

“Consumers Energy is driven to provide solutions that accelerate the growth of EVs, as we plan to power up to 1 million carbon-free vehicles on Michigan roads by 2030,” said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “By focusing on multifamily and community charging, we’re adding another piece of the puzzle that removes barriers for drivers making the switch to EVs.”

The rebate will be provided to 25 Michigan municipalities to install the charge in public parking areas or curbside locations.

To learn more about the overnight charge program visit ConsumersEnergy.com/overnightcharge or ConsumersEnergy.com/communitycharging.

