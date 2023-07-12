Country Fresh donates milk to food pantries

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Country Fresh, a local milk brand with a facility in Grand Rapids, is providing shelf-stable milk cartons to Michigan food banks.

Country Fresh is donating more than 100,000 cartons of “Giving Cow” milk cartons and this week, in partnership with SpartanNash, 18,000 cartons will be delivered to food banks across 22 counties in eastern Michigan which includes Flint.

The “Giving Cow” milks are a 12-month shelf life shelf-stable milk, which means they don’t require refrigeration and can remain “on the shelf.” This donation is particularly needed because milk is one of the most requested, but lest donated, items at food pantries, a representative for Country Fresh said.

The representative said in Michigan, more than 1.2 million people are facing food insecurity which includes more than 282,000 children.

