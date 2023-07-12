Cyclist pedals around Michigan for Chance for Life program

A cyclist on a 2,400-mile ride made a stop in mid-Michigan on Wednesday as he peddles for a program that gets inmates ready to re-enter society.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cyclist on a 2,400-mile ride made a stop in mid-Michigan on Wednesday as he peddles for a program that gets inmates ready to re-enter society.

Tim Ward, president of Michigan Legislative Consultants, left Detroit on Monday and made it to Bay City on Wednesday, July 12, bringing awareness to the organization Chance for Life.

The organization offers behavior and life skills for inmates set for release.

“Getting the inmates to think differently, to transform their approach to life, improve communication, drastically reduce conflict, and then take those skills back with them as return citizens,” Ward said.

The 24-day “Trace Michigan Tour” will take Ward around the Upper and Lower Peninsulas, stopping in communities along the way to share messages about Chance for Life.

“Anybody who supports a second chance and bringing skilled people back into their communities and very constructive individuals back into their communities to do just that and support them,” he said.

Ward said he plans to finish Wednesday just south of Alpena, and he plans to return to the Motor City on August 3.

