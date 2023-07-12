Firefighter injured from Owosso house fire

(WOWT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Owosso Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the house fire in the 500 block of E. Exchange Street on July 11.

According to officials, a resident smelled smoke and found the fire in an upstairs bedroom. The resident called 911 and escaped the fire with four family members.

Officials said one firefighter received minor injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

