Flint Monarchs head to Dominican Republic for United Cup Tournament

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been an incredible start to the season for the Flint Monarchs, who are currently 5-0, winning games by an average of 34 points.

Flint will start the United Cup Tournament Tuesday night, July 11 in the Dominican Republic.

After a slow start last season, the Monarchs went to the Dominican Republic and were able to capture their first International Tournament Championship.

After that, their season turned around and led the Monarchs to their sixth National Championship by winning the Global Women’s Basketball Association.

Now, with the team undefeated to begin this season, all eyes are on the Monarchs who are looking to repeat.

“It’s kind of become a staple for the Monarchs, being able to compete internationally,” said the Flint Monarchs’ Head Coach Dreyon Wynn. “We’re excited. This is kind of like a mid-season measure or mark for me to be able to see where we are as a team.”

For the Monarchs, eight of their 12 players have played internationally, but with a great performance this week, they could be traveling more in the future.

“This is an opportunity for these young ladies who have traveled around the world to be able to showcase their talent, not just to the people in the Dominican Republic but all over the world. People all over the world are going to be there,” said Linnell Jones-McKenney, assistant coach for the Monarchs.

For everyone on the team, to be able to play the best basketball from around the world is a special honor.

“You’ll never forget those moments, playing other people from all over the world,” said Sparkle Taylor, a guard for the Monarchs. “It’s just something that you cherish and keep that you always remember that you played against this person or you were always competitive and you went after each other in the Dominican Republic, in a different country so that would be great.”

With the first of four straight days of basketball set to begin, the Flint Monarchs are ready to make a statement not just to the Dominican Republic, but to the world.

“We’re looking to come in here and dominate,” Wynn said. “We’re going to represent Flint of course and our great state of Michigan and our Monarch brand of 14 years, but we want to win, and we want to dominate. We want to really send a message to everyone abroad.”

